'The Last of Us Part II' Release Delayed Due to "Logistic Issues"

Despite development on the sequel being "nearly done," developer Naughty Dog has made the decision to postpone its launch indefinitely.

Naughty Dog has once again pushed back the release date for its upcoming action survival game The Last of Us Part II.

Citing "logistic issues," likely a reference to the current coronavirus pandemic and its impact on rollout in various global markets, the studio said it was “bummed about this decision but ultimately understood it’s what’s best and fair to our players. We’re hoping this won’t be a long delay.”

In its statement on Thursday, Naughty Dog said development on the sequel was "nearly done."

The game — a follow-up to 2013's The Last of Us, which was the third-best-selling game on the PlayStation 3 and has sold more than 17 million copies in its lifetime — was originally set to launch on Feb. 21, but was delayed to May 29 last October to "bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality," according to director Neil Druckmann.

No new release date has been set for The Last of Us Part II.