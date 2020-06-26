'The Last of Us Part II' Sold 4 Million Copies on Opening Weekend

The milestone was revealed in a blog post from developer Naughty Dog on Friday.

Action-adventure game The Last of Us Part II sold more than 4 million copies during its opening weekend, according to a blog post from developer Naughty Dog.

That's enough to make the Neil Druckman-directed game, a sequel to the original 2013 title, the fastest selling Sony game to debut exclusively on the PlayStation 4, the company revealed Friday.

This tops Marvel's Spider-Man, which previously held the record for fastest-selling first party title.

In the post, Druckman thanked fans and shared a message to all the supporters and players of the game, which released June 19. "We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways," he wrote. "Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible."

The survival game, which sees the United States ravaged by the Cordyceps fungus that transforms everyday citizens into infected threats to humanity, continues the journey of young Ellie (Ashley Johnson) and her mentor and father-like figure Joel (Troy Baker), who were introduced in the first installment. The sequel sees Ellie suffer immense personal tragedy and resolve to seek vengeance on those who wronged her.

Throughout the experience, users have the opportunity to play as different characters and learn their backstories through flashbacks that revisit events that took place years earlier.

Upcoming PS4 exclusive titles include Marvel's Iron Man VR and Ghost of Tsushima, both dropping in July.