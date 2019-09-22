Emmys: 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Best Variety Talk Series for 4th Consecutive Year

The nod came just minutes after the show picked up the best writing for a variety series Emmy.

HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won the prize for best variety talk series for the fourth year in a row at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, cementing the show's status as a Television Academy favorite.

Onstage, Oliver thanked the show's staff for their diligence, especially when it comes to tasks like building "a 6,000 pound cake to piss off the leader of Turkmenistan."

"I was so proud of them," he said.

Oliver also expressed his gratitude to HBO's Game of Thrones for being Last Week Tonight's lead-in show for the past few years. "It's been so fun working out how to lose your audience each week," Oliver joked to the Thrones cast in the audience. "The municipal tax district [episode] really shook them off."

Backstage, Oliver refused to speculate about the 2020 presidential election. "What do I think is going to happen? Are you treating me like a crystal ball?" he joked to reporters. "I have no idea. ... I think you're mistaking me for someone who can see into the future."

When asked about diversifying Last Week Tonight's writing and production teams, Oliver said doing so "aggressively as you can" is "important."

"There's always more that you can be doing," he added.

Last Week Tonight was nominated for a total of nine Emmys.

In the variety talk series category, all of this year's nominees were the same as last year's: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central), Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS), Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC), The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS).

With the exception of 2015 — when the final year of The Daily Show With Jon Stewart won the Emmy — Last Week Tonight has prevailed in the variety talk series each year since the category was separated from variety sketch series.

Prior to the split of outstanding variety series, Stewart's Daily Show dominated the category, winning for 10 years consecutively. The Daily Show With Trevor Noah garnered its first variety talk series nom just last year.

The hostless 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and aired on Fox.