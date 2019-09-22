Emmys: 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Wins Writing for a Variety Series

The writing team from 'Last Week Tonight' thanked their office dog, Bruce, for having floppy ears, getting belly rubs, and producing their piece on the Senate filibuster.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver took home the Emmy for best writing for a variety series on Sunday night.

Lin-Manuel Miranda presented the award with a little musical help from The Righteous Gemstones' Adam Devine and a guest appearance by Full Frontal host Samantha Bee.

Show writer Seena Vali was tasked with Last Week's thank you speech, taking time to offer appreciation to the show's office dog Bruce. "Bruce, we want to thank you for having big floppy ears and letting us give you belly rubs, and for you producing our piece on the senate filibuster this year."

Last Week edged out fellow nominees from Documentary Now!, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Saturday Night Live.

The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The hostless show aired on Fox. Head here for a list of winners.