Mindy Kaling Comedy 'Late Night' Gets Summer Release

After making a huge splash at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the Mindy Kaling-Emma Thompson comedy Late Night will get a summer theatrical release. Amazon Studios will release the Nisha Ganatra-helmed film nationwide on June 7.

The film, which Kaling wrote, produced and stars in alongside Thompson, will provide counter-programming as it opens against the superhero pic Dark Phoenix and the sequel to the animated juggernaut The Secret Life of Pets and arrives one week after the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

John Lithgow, Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, Denis O'Hare, Reid Scott, Ike Barinholtz, John Early, Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Ryan round out the cast. The film centers on a legendary late night talk show host (Thompson) whose world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer (Kaling). Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her hire has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punch line.

The film is produced by Kaling, Howard Klein, Ben Browning and Jillian Apfelbaum. Executive producers are Alison Cohen, Milan Popelka, Micah Green and Daniel Steinman. FilmNation Entertainment and 30West co-financed, with FilmNation handling international sales. Late Night is produced by 3 Arts Entertainment, FilmNation Entertainment and Imperative Entertainment.

Amazon bought U.S. rights to Late Night for a record-setting $13 million at Sundance and added it to its slate, which includes Mike Leigh's Peterloo, Ritesh Batra's Photograph, Bert & Bertie's Troop Zero (starring Viola Davis, Allison Janney and Mckenna Grace) and Paul Downs Colaizzo's Brittany Runs a Marathon, starring Jillian Bell. The 2019 slate also will include Scott Z. Burns' The Report (starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm), Alma Har'el's Honey Boy (written by and starring Shia LaBeouf), Tom Harper's The Aeronauts (starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones), the documentary One Child Nation and Benedict Andrews' Against All Enemies (starring Kristen Stewart, Jack O'Connell and Anthony Mackie).

Brittany Runs a Marathon, The Report, Honey Boy and One Child Nation all screened and were bought at Sundance as well.