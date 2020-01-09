Late Night Hosts Joke About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Becoming Financially Independent

"You're gonna love declaring independence," said Stephen Colbert about the couple's planned exit from the British royal family. "It comes with free speech and unlimited breadsticks."

On Wednesday night, late night hosts took on the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to step back as senior members of Britain's royal family.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said Wednesday in a statement.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen," the statement continued. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages."

The decision was possibly fueled by the deteriorating relationship between the royals and the British media, as the couple is the source of relentless speculation and scrutiny in the tabloids.

On The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert shared the news with the audience by reading the couple's statement. "Do you have any idea what that means?" responded Colbert. "Cause I have no idea what that means. There are senior levels of royals? I thought it just went king, queen, prince, princess, jack of spades, boy wizard, dukes of Hazzard and then cartoon mouse that sews Cinderella's dress."

The couple plans to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. "I say welcome, Meghan and Harry, on behalf of all former rebels against the British crown. You're gonna love declaring independence," said Colbert. "It comes with free speech and unlimited breadsticks."

The CBS host noted that leaving the royal family will force them to work for an income, which is something they can't currently do as senior members. "This means Meghan Markle can go back to Suits and Harry can sell them at Men's Wearhouse," he joked.

Over on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah reacted to Markle and Prince Harry's decision to become financially independent. "This is what happens when you bring the first black woman into the royal family," said Noah. "She looked at Harry and she's like, 'Look, you need to get a job. You need a job. You a grown ass man. You can't still be living in your mama's house, Harry.'"

Noah joked that regardless of what job Prince Harry will eventually have, his title as royalty will always follow him around. "Can you imagine being his boss when he screws up? What do you call him in and say? 'Prince Harry, get in here, Your Majesty!'" he shouted.

The host then wondered where the couple would live in the United States. "I think they'll move to LA because Meghan is an actor, right, and she's gonna wanna work again and then Harry can just join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," joked Noah.

Seth Meyers also took on the announcement during Late Night. After summarizing the couple's statement, he added, "Or as it was reported in British tabloids, 'Meghan kidnaps Harry!"'

In light of Markle and Prince Harry's announcement that they will work toward becoming financially independent, Meyers joked that Prince William and Kate Middleton "announced they've sold the Queen and they're going to Cabo."

Over on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon said that the couple is planning to move to Canada. "I give them a ton of credit," he said. "Tons of celebrities always threaten to move to Canada. They're actually doing it."