Late-Night Hosts React to Pelosi's Plan to Move Forward With Articles of Impeachment

"After opening an inquiry into the possibility of impeachment, then reading the impeachment report and considering the impeachment options, we finally made it to the beginning of the end of the starting," Stephen Colbert joked about the long process.

Late-night hosts reacted to Nancy Pelosi's statement that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on Thursday's episodes of their shows.

Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote that could potentially take place before Christmas.

"The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution," said Pelosi. "He is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections."

On The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert shared a clip of Pelosi's announcement. "After opening an inquiry into the possibility of impeachment, then reading the impeachment report and considering the impeachment options, we finally made it to the beginning of the end of the starting," said the host. "We're about to start the beginning of the middle."

Pelosi told the Democrats to "legislate, investigate, litigate" as the impeachment moves forward. Colbert joked, "As opposed to Trump's plan. 'Obfuscate, irritate, partially hydrogenate chocolate cake on the paper plate that I also ate.'"

During her press conference, Pelosi was asked if she hated Trump. "I don't hate anybody. I was raised in a Catholic house. We don't hate anybody," she responded.

"Well said. We Catholics don't hate anyone," said Colbert. "We are not allowed to. We don't hate anyone. That's why we waged 11 crusades to remind those people how much we love them."

Trump took to Twitter to respond to Pelosi's announcement. "The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business," he tweeted. "We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to 'Clean the Swamp,' and that’s what I am doing!"

After Colbert corrected Trump for misquoting the phrase "Drain the swamp," the CBS host said, "He can't even remember his own three-word slogans. 'Lock the wall. Build her up.'"

Thursday's episode of The Late Show also included a musical segment that warned Trump to not mess with Pelosi. Following brief news coverage of Pelosi's statement, a clip showed her saying, "Don't mess with me."

Music began to play as clips showed both Pelosi and Trump performing their jobs. "If you violate the Constitution/ She's not a grandma you want to cross," the lyrics said. "Though Donald Trump calls her 'Nervous Nancy'/ He better best call her boss."

Over on The Late Late Show, James Corden shared the news with his audience. "It really is the most wonderful time of the year," he said.

Corden questioned the many steps that are included in the impeachment process. "Are we impeaching a president or assembling a futon from Ikea?" he joked.

Following a clip from Pelosi's announcement in which she stated that "the president leaves us no choice but to act," Corden noted that "those are dramatic words." He continued, "They would be even more dramatic if the House didn’t just take a nine-day Thanksgiving break. Our democracy is at stake during normal business hours."

"She said the president leaves us no choice but to act, and that really struck a chord with me," said Corden. "When I didn't go to college, I was also left with no choice but to act."

Corden noted that Pelosi appeared somber during the press conference. "I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to get out of office," Corden said, mocking Pelosi by referencing Notting Hill. "I'm going to start using that anytime I ask for anything. I will be like, 'Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking for a No. 7 combo with curly fries and a Dr. Pepper."

The host also commented on Pelosi's heated exchange with the reporter who asked if she hated Trump. "Her microphone was attached to a podium, but honestly I wouldn't have been surprised if she just picked up the entire podium and was like, 'Don't mess with me,'" he said.

"Pelosi said she doesn't hate the president. She just thinks he's a coward, which I think is somehow worse," he continued. "That's like when your parents go, 'I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed.'"

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC host responded to Trump's impeachment tweets.

"Do it now, fast," repeated Kimmel. "That's exactly what Melania says to him, I believe, the third Friday of every month."

The host added that one of the Republicans' "big talking points" was that the Democrats were rushing the impeachment process. "Now Trump says, 'Do it now fast.' A rare moment of discord," he said.

Kimmel also shared that Trump "unveiled a new, new defense." In a tweet from Dec. 4, Trump wrote, "When I said, in my phone call to the President of Ukraine, 'I would like you to do US a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.' With the word 'us' I am referring to the United States, our Country," read the host.

"Why didn't you say that a while ago?" responded Kimmel. "That explains everything. He's the president of the us. You know, this has to be true because it took him two months to come up with it."

The ABC host then questioned how Vice President Mike Pence is handling the impeachment news. "Is he happy? Is he scared?" he asked. "At night, is he leaning over to mother from their separate beds and whispering, 'Goodnight, First Lady' and then she says, 'Goodnight, Mr. President?'"

Over on The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah pretended to be shocked by the news.

"Oh my God. They finally proposed articles of impeachment," Noah said with mock surprise. "I knew when they reserved that hearing room that this would be it, but you never know until it really happens."