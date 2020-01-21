Late Night Hosts Tackle Senate Impeachment Trial: A "Mockery of Our Democracy"

Trevor Noah produced a fake instructional video for "jurors" while Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel railed against the rules proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Late night hosts returned to the topic of removing President Trump from office on their Tuesday night shows after the Senate impeachment trial got underway in D.C. earlier that day.

After House speaker Nancy Pelosi sent articles of impeachment over to the Senate last week, the Senate trial began on Tuesday afternoon with debate over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's rules for the proceeding. Trump was in Davos, Switzerland on the first day of the proceeding for the World Economic Forum.

On Comedy Central's The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah produced a fake instructional video for an imaginary "jury" called to prevail over Trump's impeachment trial. Given that a juror should be impartial, Noah said in the video, "The following remarks by the defendant should not be considered when rendering your verdict." Noah then played video clips of Trump calling Sen. Ted Cruz "Lyin' Ted," perpetuating the Obama birther conspiracy and lending credence to a National Enquirer story claiming Cruz's father was "linked to [the] JFK assassination," among other moments.

"Jurors are instructed to disregard these insults. Thank you for doing your civic duty," Noah ended the spot.

Over on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert tackled the first day of the impeachment trial with a reoccurring segment titled Don and the Giant Impeach. "Today is just day one of the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump," he began. "It is a pivotal day in the history of the republic. Soon, we will find out if breaking the law is illegal. Gotta say, so far, I don’t like the odds."

He went on to clarify that, technically, the trial begins tomorrow. "Today was the debate about the rules proposed by Senate majority leader and scrotum of the opera, Mitch McConnell," said Colbert. "His rules say that the Senate has to vote on whether they want to consider new evidence at all, and McConnell has not guaranteed that the trial will include witnesses."

The late-night host then launched into a joke. "No evidence, no witnesses, just a hundred old people stuck in a room together. This isn’t a trial, it’s the four o’clock dinner rush at Denny’s. Or a matinee in Branson, Missouri."

Continuing with the segment, Colbert said, "But if for some wild crazy chance, in a world where teacups dance and monkeys eat meat, it turns out that there are witnesses, McConnell has a built-in failsafe because if the majority decide to call witnesses, that witness would be interviewed behind closed doors, meaning they’d never testify in public."

In an impersonation of the Senator, Colbert said, "The American people deserve a fair and transparent process. Now place the testimony hood over the witnesses head and drag him into the fact dungeon and beat him with the truth hose."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Kimmel, meanwhile, took a swipe at McConnell over the initial rules he proposed for the impeachment trial. The original schedule would have given the prosecution and defense 24 hours for argument, 12 hours each, over two days; McConnell adjusted the rules on Tuesday to give the defense and prosecution one more day to make arguments. "Under the rules going forward the trial won’t even begin until 1 p.m. every day, which seems a little late, but in fairness, that is how long it takes Senator McConnell to get to the Senate floor," Kimmel joked.

Kimmel added, "[McConnell] and his fellow Republicans keep saying that they’re following the template established in the Clinton impeachment trial, even though this trial is very different: Bill Clinton had sex with one person. Donald Trump screwed a whole country."

The ABC host ultimately argued that Republican senators would do their utmost to withhold evidence from entering the trial and so urged viewers to "use this mockery of our democracy to motivate yourself and others to register to vote." He added as a kicker: "And in the meantime, these Senators are gonna be locked in that room for quite a while. They are not allowed to leave the chamber during the trial, attendance is mandatory and they are not allowed to bring phones or electronic devices in, with one exception. Ted Cruz will be provided with an iPad so he can quietly watch porn. But that’s it; nobody else."