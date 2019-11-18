Late-Night Hosts Tackle Trump's Surprise Hospital Visit

"No one breaks their annual physical into 'phases,'" 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah said. "That's not a thing."

Was the president's surprise visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center over the weekend just "phase one" of his annual physical, as he claimed? Late-night hosts were extremely skeptical in their responses to the news item on their Monday night shows.

President Donald Trump's unannounced visit to Walter Reed on Sunday prompted surprise and speculation in many quarters, as presidential doctors' visits are usually included on their public schedule and announced well in advance. Trump tweeted after the fact that the visit was "phase one of my yearly physical," but as many journalists noted, his last physical was in February.

In a letter released on Monday evening, Trump's doctor, Sean Conley, said that the visit was "routine, planned interim checkup" that was kept off the record due to "scheduling uncertainties." Conley denied rumors that Trump felt chest pain or that he received special cardiac or neurological examinations. "Primary preventive medical care is something that occurs continuously throughout the year, it is not just a single annual event," Conley added.

On The Daily Show on Monday, host Trevor Noah disagreed: "That's not a thing. No one breaks their annual physical into 'phases,' " he said. "You're not like, 'Today we can cup the balls and in March I'll come back and cough.'"

Noah added that due to their distrust of official communications from the Trump White House, left-leaning pundits were speculating wildly as to the reason for the visit. "Did Trump have a heart problem or a stroke, and if he did have a stroke, how would you even be able to tell?" he joked. "The symptoms of a stroke are slurred speech, confusion and erratic behavior. For Trump, that's a Tuesday!"

Trump takes a mysterious weekend trip to the hospital, and details emerge that the Ukrainian president… loves his ass. pic.twitter.com/V2ontt26iE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 19, 2019

Over on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Jimmy Kimmel took aim at White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham's appearance on Fox News in an interview with Jeanine Pirro about the visit. Noting that Trump had a busy year ahead of him, Grisham said during her interview, "[The doctor's visit] was very routine. We had a down day today, so he made the decision to head there."

"They had a 'down day'? Every day is a down day," Kimmel responded. "The dolphins at Sea World have busier schedules than our President."

Later during Grisham's appearance, Pirro agreed with the press secretary that the president had a grueling schedule, saying, “He’s almost superhuman. I don’t know how anyone can deal with what he’s dealing with. I get frustrated with what’s going on in Washington.”

Kimmel fired back, "Right. He’s faster than a tweeting bullet. Able to bankrupt tall buildings in a single bound!"

On CBS, meanwhile, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert noted that "Trump wouldn't be the first president to hide health issues: FDR hid polio, Eisenhower hid a heart attack and Lincoln hid his secret skull-reduction surgery."

Colbert then gave his best wishes to Trump, adding that while he wasn't the president's biggest fan, "I don't want him to leave the White House feet-first. I want him to leave handcuffs-first."