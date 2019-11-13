Late Night Hosts on Trump Impeachment Hearings: "Unexplainable, Illogical, Crazy"

On 'Late Night,' Seth Meyers noted that this is the fourth time Congress has launched public impeachment proceedings against a sitting president: "And that is not the club you want to be in," he quipped.

On the first day that Congress began its public impeachment hearing to examine President Trump's actions towards Ukraine, late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers weighed in on the proceedings and provided comedic commentary.

The impeachment inquiry, which has been discussed by Democrats for many months and follows numerous closed-door meetings, moved forward after a whistleblower alerted officials to Trump's controversial call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

On The Late Show, host Colbert declared in his opening monologue, titled Don and the Giant Impeach, "It’s finally here, it’s finally arrived. The first day of live impeachment hearings. It’s what we’ve been praying for since the beginning of the Trump presidency: the end of the Trump presidency." He continued to say that today's live testimony was as dramatic as it was historic, joking, "It was the biggest ratings hit for C-SPAN 3 since Drunk History starring Brett Kavanaugh."

Speaking about the acting ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, Colbert said, “Taylor had testified behind closed doors about the withholding of military aid in Ukraine, but the bombshell today was something he hadn’t testified to before."

Giving some background, he added, "Republicans say that one impeachment survival strategy will be to try to distance President Trump from any Ukraine quid pro quo, with Rudy Giuliani potentially going under the bus." Colbert then quipped, "You cannot throw Rudy Giuliani under the bus, he already lives under the bridge! How do you get the bus down there?"

In a clip from Taylor's speech, the acting ambassador said, "Last Friday, a member of my staff told me about events that occurred on July 26 in the presence of my staff at a restaurant. Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone asking ambassador Sondland about the investigations."

The late-night host continued his commentary. "So this staffer overheard Trump asking about a foreign nation investigating his political opponent. That’s like if they had a picture of Nixon breaking into the Watergate …”

The clip of Taylor continued, “Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what Trump thought about Ukraine. Mr Sondland responded that Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for.”

Colbert performed an impersonation of Taylor, saying, “He also emphasized that President Trump cared more about the investigations of Biden than he did about his son Eric, who the President described as ‘the teeth one.’

TONIGHT: Stephen breaks down all the big moments from the first day of public impeachment hearings! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/gWSSwvhemU — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 14, 2019

Over on The Daily Show, Noah's focus was on diplomat George Kent, whom he joked is taking over politics. "For the first day of the public hearings, the Democrats chose to call two witnesses, Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, senior official and townsperson in a 1950s musical," said the late-night host.

He explained that both men emphasized that they aren't "team Republican or team Democrat," and showed clips of each explaining their non-partisan position. Noah was particularly interested in the clip of Kent explaining, “I represent the third generation of my family who have chosen a career in public service. Indeed, there has been a George Kent sworn to defend the constitution for nearly 60 years."

Noah then quipped, “Oooh, it almost sounds like, the only reason America keeps running, is because of George Kents. If America’s an office, George Kent is the only guy who knows how to fix the printer." He added that there is going to be a lot of pressure on the next George Kent.

“So, both of these men are devoted civil servants," continued Noah. "So if you hear them saying that Trump did some messed up shit, you know to take it seriously.”

A clip was shown of Taylor saying, “According to Mr. Morrison, President Trump did insist that President Zelensky go to a microphone and say he is opening investigations of Biden and 2016 election interference. Ambassador Sondland tried to explain to me that President Trump is a business man, and when a business man is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something, the business man asks that person to pay up before signing the check."

Taylor concluded, "I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign." Asked to clarify this at the hearing, he said: "By crazy, [I mean] illogical, could not be explained, it was crazy."

Noah zeroed in on this moment. "Hmm. Unexplainable, illogical, crazy. That’s the description Bill Taylor gave of Trumps actions. It’s also the title of Trump’s new memoir." He showed a graphic of a picture book emblazoned with the title, Unexplainable, Illogical, Crazy by Donald Trump.

Democrats gladly agreed to air Trump’s dirty laundry for everyone to see, and today was laundry day. pic.twitter.com/kF6xZWEPxk — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 14, 2019

Meyers devoted a Closer Look segment to the impeachment hearing, noting that this is the fourth time Congress has launched public impeachment proceedings against a sitting president. "And that is not the club you want to be in," he said. "There are two presidents who have actually gotten impeached [Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton], and the third Richard Nixon who was so desperate to avoid it, he quit first. Remember the famous shot of Nixon getting in the helicopter? If that had been Trump, the secret service would have tie him to the helicopter by his leg and air lift him out."

Meyers then launched into an impersonation of the president: "Drop me off at a Wendy's."

Speaking of the “compelling” evidence against Trump, Meyers said that even some conservatives have called for Trump’s impeachment — such as George Conway. In an MSNBC clip, Conway was asked what the case is for impeachment, to the Republicans he’s known for his whole career. “The case is, take that Republican hat off and look at it neutrally," Conway replied. Meyers joked, “It is so weird to watch them dance around the fact that he’s married to Kelly Ann Conway. He continued on this train of thought: “So what do you say if you’re alone with a Republican, say in a kitchen or in the car on the way to dinner.. or to a Republican you’ve exchanged vows with…”

Touching on the evidence laid out by Adam Schiff, Meyers highlighted a crucial point that was raised: “The facts in the present inquiry are not seriously contested.” Meyers said, “they’ve basically admitted to all of it," adding that there are detailed documents where Trump asks [Ukraine officials] "I have a favor to ask... " and that Giuliani has done multiple interviews where he "shows off his communications" with Trump officials on his phone and iPad on national television.

“You know you’re a bad criminal when you keep the evidence against you on multiple devices," quipped Meyers. He then showed a graphic on screen of an iPhone storage chart. "Crimes" took up most of the content on his phone.