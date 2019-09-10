Late-Night Hosts Poke Fun at Trump's Twitter Feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

"Trump called John Legend a boring musician and called Chrissy Teigen a filthy mouthed wife," James Corden said on 'The Late Late Show.' "In other news, Melania's campaign against cyberbullying is still going strong."

Late-night hosts poked fun at Donald Trump's Twitter feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on Monday's episodes of their shows.

Trump criticized Legend for not playing a role in criminal justice reform after the musician appeared on the TV special "Justice For All," which was a town hall event on mass incarceration that was filmed at New York’s Sing Sing prison. The Dateline hour that aired as part of the "Justice For All" programming gave Trump credit for the First Step Act and showed footage of him signing it. Additionally, the town hall spoke about the act and featured the first inmate that was released under it.

In a series of tweets on Sunday and Monday, Trump called Legend "boring" and his wife Teigen "filthy mouthed." Additional tweets included Trump complaining that he hadn't gotten enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms.

Legend responded by stating that Trump was hungry for praise and asked first lady Melania Trump, who has an anti-bullying initiative, to step in. Meanwhile, Teigen used crude language to describe Trump. The model also called out Trump for not tagging her in his initial tweet and noted that she wasn't at the TV taping.

The Late Show's Stephen Colbert joked that Trump tuned into the NBC Nightly News special to "catch a glimpse of some of his former campaign staff."

After Colbert read some of Trump's tweets, he jokingly responded, "I've watched you denigrate countless American institutions, but I draw the line at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. He is an EGOT." Colbert added that Teigen is the only reason anyone watches Lip Sync Battle.

Trump also criticized anchor Lester Holt for not mentioning his work for criminal justice reform. "This could be the first time in history a mentally ill person is upset because the TV isn't talking to them," responded Colbert. "Trump thinks all of television should be talking about him all the time." He then did his impression of Trump and mocked, "'Just watched an episode of the Property Brothers. They redid the bathroom — not a mention of me — even though I use bathrooms all the time.'"

The host applauded Legend for his tweet that asked Melania to "praise" her husband, as well as Teigen's tweet that read, "lol what a pussy ass bitch."

"She just beat Trump at Twitter and nicknames," Colbert said before he shared that #PresidentPussyAssBitch was trending following Teigen's tweet.

"Congratulations, Mr. President, people are talking about you," the host concluded.

After The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon recapped the feud for his audience, he said, "You know these are strange times when the president attacks John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, but invites the Taliban to Camp David."

Fallon then shared Teigen's tweet, which had asterisks in place of the curse words. "That looks like a dirty game of Wheel of Fortune," he said. The host then did an impression of Trump and said, '"I'd like to solve the puzzle. Peanut butter and banana."'

The Late Late Show's James Corden also poked fun at the feud.

"Trump called John Legend a boring musician and called Chrissy Teigen a filthy mouthed wife," he said. "In other news, Melania's campaign against cyberbullying is still going strong."

Corden continued, "Trump has done a lot of work to support criminal justice. He's had half his campaign staff thrown in jail."

The host later called the Twitter fight "ridiculous." He said, "Here we have one of the most powerful people in the world wasting his precious time arguing with the president of the United States."

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah joked about how Trump's "passion is beefing" before he explained the Twitter interactions to his audience.

News coverage of the spat recapped all of the tweets except Teigen's, which was "too vulgar" to say on air. "I don't know why the news can't say that on air," said Noah after he read the tweet. "It's a well known medical condition in which a bitch's ass is replaced by a pussy. And I think the more we talk about it in society, the more we can de-stigmatize this serious disease."

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host criticized Trump's interactions with the Taliban before he moved onto recapping the feud.

After he read Trump's tweet targeted at Teigen, Kimmel joked, "We can't have all these filthy mouthed women around. The Taliban is coming over, guys."

"Trump hates women who talk dirty, unless they're spanking him with a Forbes magazine while they're doing it," Kimmel continued.

The host noted that Teigen's tweet received over 500,000 likes, which was almost 10 times as many likes as Trump's tweet targeted at her received. "Which I think means she's our new president," he joked.