Emma Thompson Hires Mindy Kaling as New Writer in 'Late Night' Trailer

The first trailer for Late Night debuted on Thursday.

The comedy, which was written by and stars Mindy Kaling, follows a Letterman-esque talk show host (Emma Thompson) whose world is turned upside down when she hires her first female staff writer (Kaling) in an attempt to address diversity concerns.

John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Ryan round out the cast. Nisha Ganatra directed the film, which is produced by Kaling, Howard Klein, Jillian Apfelbaum and Ben Browning.

Amazon acquired the U.S. rights for Late Night, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Jan., for $13 million. The deal surpassed the previous high-water mark for domestic rights to a film at the festival, which was also struck by Amazon in 2017 for The Big Sick for $12.5 million.

Late Night will be released nationwide on June 7. Watch the full trailer above.