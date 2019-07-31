'Late Night's' Amber Ruffin Reacts to 'Cats' Trailer: "Am I Supposed to Feel Scared?"

The writer reveals her mixed feelings about the controversial trailer and her thoughts about the next phase of Marvel movies during the latest edition of "Amber Says What."

Amber Ruffin shared her reactions to the Cats trailer and Marvel's recent announcements at San Diego Comic-Con during a segment of "Amber Says What" on Tuesday's episode of Late Night.

She opened the segment by catching the audience up on some "crazy" news, including the negative reactions to the Cats trailer that was released earlier this month.

Cats is a film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which is based on T.S. Eliot's book of poems titled Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The film tells the story of a tribe of felines called the Jellicles and the night they celebrate "the Jellicle choice." During the night, they decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

The film features a star-studded cast including Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellan, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Jason Derulo.

"I was like, 'What?' I am sick of people hating on everything for fun. I bet it's fine," Ruffin shared her feelings about the controversial trailer before she saw it. "But y'all, I watched it and I was like, 'I feel scared. Am I supposed to feel scared?'"

The Late Night writer also found herself wondering how large the cats were supposed to be. "Are these ginormous cats? Are they tiny cats?" she asked.

"Then Jennifer Hudson started singing and I was like, 'What time do y'all want to see this movie?'" she said before she sang, "Because I'm telling you, I am going." The song was a reference to Hudson's Oscar-winning role in Dreamgirls, in which she performed the song "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going."

Later in the segment, Ruffin spoke about Marvel's announcement at Comic-Con that they plan to release five new movies. "All of us nerds were like, 'Uhh, what?'" said Ruffin.

"Then everyone was talking about how diverse it was and I was like, 'What?' And I Googled it and it was," she said. The writer added that she was excited that Black Widow will get her own movie, Thor will be played by Natalie Portman and the King of the Valkyries will be a queer, black woman.

"I let out the biggest 'what' that has ever been whatted when I found out that Mahershala Ali was going to be the new Blade," she excitedly said. "I said 'what' so loud, Wesley Snipes woke up and paid his taxes."

Ruffin added that she can't wait to see the Blade reboot. "I am going to that movie at midnight and I'm going to embarrass us all. I'll see it right after I get out of Cats," she said before she screamed at a photo of a human as a cat from the film that appeared onscreen.

"When people heard about these new Marvel movies, they were mad about the diverse recasting, but diverse recasting is the way this country is heading," she said as she stood up from her chair and began to pace the stage. "You see, in this unpredictable, chaotic mess we call life, one thing remains a constant. The old ways die and new ways rise up to replace them."

Ruffin then sang "Circle of Life" as photos of notable reboots that featured diverse casting changes appeared onscreen. The films included were the 2016 all-female reboot of Ghostbusters, Ocean's 8, the upcoming Little Mermaid adaption starring African-American actress Halle Bailey as Ariel and Netflix's modern adaption of One Day at a Time centering on a Cuban-American family. Ruffin also inserted herself into posters for The Godfather, Jaws and Late Night Starring Amber Ruffin.

Watch the full segment below.