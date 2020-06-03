'Late Night' Writer Amber Ruffin Opens Up About Experiences With Police

"The cops have pulled a gun on me. The cops have followed me to my own home. Every black person I know has a few stories like that," she said.

Late Night writer Amber Ruffin is opening up about her experiences with the police.

Throughout the week, Ruffin will share stories about her experiences with police officers in light of the outrage after the death of George Floyd.

On Monday, Ruffin began her first story by explaining that it happened when she was a new driver as a teenager. After dropping her friend off at work, Ruffin was caught in morning rush-hour traffic. "Everybody is going over the speed limit," she explained. "When I slow down, it disrupts traffic, so I speed up to 45. That's 5 miles over the speed limit. That's as fast as I'm willing to go."

As cars continued to drive past her, Ruffin turned on Busta Rhymes to help her calm down. "I get to a good pace, and I start feeling normal. And just then I encounter a speed trap, and no one is slowing down. We are all speeding, me least of all," she said. "There is an old, white cop standing on the side of the road and out of these tens of cars, he sees a young, black person driving a purple car blasting rap music. And he chooses me, and he's screaming at me. He is shouting as if I murdered someone."

"He goes, 'Pull the car over! Pull the goddamn car over right now, motherfucker!' That is what this cop is screaming at me and I think, 'This is how I die. This man is going to kill me,'" she recalled. "I am bawling because I am 100 percent sure that this man is going to drag me out of my car, beat me to death and tomorrow on the news everyone will be like, 'She didn't seem angry, but who knows?'"

The cop continued to shout at Ruffin as she pulled over. "He sees a teenage girl whose face is wet with tears and I'm just braced, trying to think of all the good things that have happened in my life so that I get to Heaven thankful instead of angry," she said.

When the cop saw that Ruffin was crying, he calmed down and asked to see her I.D. "He's taken aback," she said. "His whole demeanor changes, and it's as if he wasn't the guy who was just screaming at me."

The office then let her go without a warning "because once he saw a teenage girl, shouting was no longer fun."

"I have a thousand stories like this. The cops have pulled a gun on me. The cops have followed me to my own home," she said. "Every black person I know has a few stories like that. Many have more than a few. Black people leave the house every day knowing that at any time we could get murdered by the police."

While she wanted to end the segment with a hopeful message, Ruffin said, "Maybe it's time to get uncomfortable."

On Tuesday, Ruffin shared a story about visiting her friends in Chicago. After her friend Jeff picked her up at the airport, they went to go pick up another friend that lived next to an alley behind the police station.

While heading down the alley to pick up her friend, Ruffin skipped to make Jeff laugh. "Little did I know skipping down a police station alley is a big no-no, because I end up skipping towards a cop car that's driving at me," she said. "The sirens go off, a cop gets out and his gun is drawn, and he goes, 'Put your hands on the hood of the car!"'

Noting that the cop was "furious," Ruffin said she complied as his partner patted her down. "His anger level towards me is insane. I am a young, adorable delight literally skipping down the street and I've infuriated him," she said.

The cop asked where she was coming from and she explained that she had just gotten off of a flight from Amsterdam. He asked her why she was running down the alley, though she explained that she was skipping because she was happy to be visiting her friends.

Ruffin then gestured to Jeff, who was waiting nearby. "The cop sees that Jeff, a white man, has seen all of this, and he changes his attitude with the quickness," she said. "He's suddenly professional instead of antagonistic, and he tells me that I was wrong for running. And it takes everything in me not tell him that if I wanted to run down the alley, that would be perfectly legal."

"That man could have shot me in a second," she said. "People who know me would be running around talking about, 'Attacking an officer doesn't seem like something Amber would do, but the officer said she did, so that has to be what happened.'"

Despite the run-in with the officer, Ruffin enjoyed the rest of her night. "It's kind of my duty to have fun because at any time I could get murdered by the police," she said.

Ruffin said that these anecdotes, while common, are not often shared because there's "this unspoken rule that black people are supposed to take it in stride." She continued, "Can you imagine having someone pull a gun on you and being expected to take it in stride?"

"Now imagine a bunch of incidents like that over one lifetime. Multiply that by 43 million African Americans, and that is why things are like this right now," she concluded. "That is why people are angry. And if you're not angry, why not?"