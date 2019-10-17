Latin AMAs 2019: Marc Anthony Receives First International Artist Award of Excellence

Handed out for the first time during Thursday night's ceremony, the award honors artists that turn the world around with their greatness, crossing over barriers of language, race or religion.

Marc Anthony received the International Artist Award of Excellence at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night, presented to him by Mexican actress Kate del Castillo.

"He has conquered the world singing salsa, merengue, bolero and pop. Today, he’s at a global level," she said before calling the salsa singer onstage.

"Thank you, I would rather sing than talk, but I have to say that this doesn't happen in one day. We’ve been at this for almost 30 years," Marc kicked off his speech. "I need to thank Magnus, Sony, my family and my children who have sacrificed so much. Thank you, Puerto Rico and the Latin culture. I also want to dedicate this award to my dear brother, Jose Jose."

After his acceptance speech, Marc performed a heartfelt tribute to the late Mexican singer by singing "Almohada."

Watch Marc Anthony receiving the award and his performance below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.