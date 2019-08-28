Meryl Streep Investigates Insurance Fraud Scandal in Netflix's 'The Laundromat' Trailer

Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, David Schwimmer and Sharon Stone also star in Steven Soderbergh's anticipated Panama Papers dark comedy.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Steven Soderbergh's The Laundromat, a dark comedy based on the Panama Papers starring Meryl Streep.

The film follows Ellen Martin (Streep), whose dream vacation takes a wrong turn. She is led down a rabbit hole of shady dealings that are traced to a Panama City law firm run by seductive partners Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas). Ellen soon learns that her minor predicament is only one of millions of files linking an off-shore tax scheme that benefits the world’s richest and most powerful political leaders.

Jeffrey Wright, Matthias Schoenaerts, James Cromwell, Robert Patrick, David Schwimmer and Sharon Stone round out the cast, while Soderbergh directed and produced. Scott Z. Burns produced and penned the screenplay, which is based on Jake Bernstein's book Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.

The Panama Papers were leaked documents that showed how a Panamanian law firm allowed the wealthy and the connected to funnel money illegally in and around the world. Streep's character, as the trailer shows, will be the emotional throughline of the movie.

The trailer opens with a man stating that the "simple truth of the world" is that most games offer the opportunities for someone to win and someone to lose. The loser in this scenario is Ellen, who loses a substantial amount of money to Mossack and Fonseca's con.

Once Ellen realizes the large sum of money she was conned out of, she investigates the fake insurance policy and becomes determined to take down the partners. "Bribery, corruption, money laundering. Millions and millions and millions of dollars," Ellen tells a woman about the scam while grocery shopping. "Somebody has to sound the alarm."

A montage of the firm's clients realizing that they lost money follows, while one victim of the scam asks where all of her money went. "Most of the time we don't even know," Mossack responds as he and Fonseca lounge on the beach.

The drama is among the awards hopefuls that Netflix announced release dates for Tuesday. Other anticipated offerings from the streamer include Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, Craig Brewer's Dolemite Is My Name, David Michod's The King and Fernando Meirelles’ ​The Two Popes. Similar to last year's Roma, the movies will get a brief run in a small number of theaters before launching on Netflix.

The Laundromat will hit select cinemas beginning Sept. 27 before it premieres on Netflix on Oct. 18. The drama will debut at the Venice International Film Festival, which runs through Sept. 7.

Watch the full trailer below.