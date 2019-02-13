Laura Dern, Eva Longoria Among Co-Hosts for NDWA's Oscar Night

Natalie Portman and Tarana Burke will also co-host the National Domestic Workers Alliance’s Oscar watch party, while Alfonso Cuaron will serve as an honorary host.

The National Domestic Workers Alliance on Wednesday announced it will host a celebration of its own the night of the Academy Awards, as it seeks to shift some attention from the awards show onto the cause of domestic workers.

Led by the organization's director Ai-jen Poo, the NDWA's Oscar night event will celebrate best picture nominee Roma and its successes in creating a dialogue about domestic workers and include a viewing party for the awards show. Co-hosts include Laura Dern, Tarana Burke, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Laura Brown, Betty Gabriel, Diane Guerrero and Olga Segura, who seek to honor domestic workers as true “heroines in our homes.”

Domestic workers will also be in attendance to share their own stories and how they connected with Roma.

Best director nominee Alfonso Cuaron, who will be attending the Academy Awards for his work on the Spanish-language film, will serve as an honorary host of the evening.

The event will take place at The Jane Club, a members-only workspace for mothers in Los Angeles, beginning at 5 p.m on Sunday, Feb. 24.