Gotham Awards: Laura Dern, FilmNation CEO to be Honored at 2019 Ceremony

Laura Dern and FilmNation CEO Glen Basner are the latest recipients of the 2019 Gotham Independent Film Awards tributes, with Dern set to receive the actress tribute and Basner receiving the industry tribute.

Dern will next be seen on the big screen in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, followed by a role in Greta Gerwig's latest version of Little Women. The actress earlier this year appeared in the films JT Leroy and Trial by Fire while reprising her role as Renata Klein on the small screen in Big Little Lies. She has received two Oscar nominations and won four Golden Globes, from seven nominations, and a Primetime Emmy Award, where she's also been nominated seven times.

Basner is the founder and CEO of New York-based indie-film producer, financer and distributor FilmNation Entertainment. The company is behind the upcoming releases Pain and Glory and The Personal History of David Copperfield and this year backed Amazon's Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson-starrer Late Night. The company's other notable credits, over its 11-year run in which it's won eight Oscars from 40 nominations, include The King's Speech, Arrival, The Big Sick, The Imitation Game, Room and the Tony-winning Broadway musical The Band's Visit.

“We are thrilled to be honoring the extraordinary talents of one of our most beloved actors, Laura Dern, with this year’s actress tribute. From her early roles in Blue Velvet and Jurassic Park to her more recent performances in Big Little Lies, Little Women and Marriage Story, Laura transcends the screen and imbues each and every one of her characters with a deep intelligence and warmth,” Jeff Sharp, executive director of IFP, which presents the Gotham Awards, and the Made in NY Media Center said Thursday in a statement. “We are equally excited to present Glen Basner with the industry tribute. Glen has established himself as one of the most prolific and successful sales, finance, distribution and content-driven executives working today. Glen and his company FilmNation are part of the heart and soul of the New York film community. Both Laura and Glen embody the best of our independent film industry. Their commitment to the filmmaking craft and to the IFP continues to inspire.”

Dern and Basner join previously announced tribute recipients Ava DuVernay and Sam Rockwell, who are receiving the director and actor tributes, respectively.

Additional tribute recipients will be announced in the coming weeks. Previous Gotham Awards honorees include Willem Dafoe, Paul Greengrass, Jon Kamen, Rachel Weisz, former Vice President Al Gore, Jason Blum, Nicole Kidman, Ed Lachman, Oliver Stone, Amy Adams, Ethan Hawke, Arnon Milchan, Robert Redford, Helen Mirren, Todd Haynes, Steve Golin, Matt Damon, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Kate Winslet, Bennett Miller, Richard Linklater, Spike Lee, David O. Russell, Ted Sarandos, Jeff Skoll, Tom Rothman and James Schamus.

The Gotham Awards recognizes the best in independent film. Recent previous winners have included Oscar nominees and winners Call Me by Your Name, Moonlight, Spotlight, Birdman, Boyhood, Citizenfour, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Act of Killing, Moonrise Kingdom, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Beginners, The Tree of Life, Winter’s Bone and The Hurt Locker.

The 2019 Gotham Awards will be handed out Dec. 2 at New York's Cipriani Wall Street. Nominations will be announced Oct. 24.