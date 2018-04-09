Laura Ingraham Makes No Apologies In First Show Back From Break

Ingraham did not directly address the advertiser boycott her show is facing.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was not in a diplomatic mood on Monday night, during her first show back after a week-long vacation that followed an advertiser backlash to a tweet she sent mocking Parkland high school student David Hogg.

Instead of repeating the apology she made on Twitter following the initial blowback to her tweet, Ingraham instead spent much of the show attacking "the bullies on the Left aiming to silence conservatives."

"For all their talk of inclusion, the Left doesn’t invite more voices to enter the public discussion," the pugnacious host said. "Instead, they drive out any dissenting voice ... There is a contraction of free speech all around us."

Beyond one mention of the "Soros-funded Media Matters," a sworn enemy of the network's opinion hosts, Ingraham did not specify any particular actors on the Left. And she never directly identified herself as the conservative being muzzled. But, it was clear from watching that Ingraham was talking indirectly about the effort to snub out her advertisers and get her booted from the network.

The closest she came to discussing her current predicament was mentioning that a "boycott" is one tool used by the political left, or, in her words, "left-wing retaliatory hit squads," to silence conservatives.

At the end of her show, Ingraham announced a new recurring series on her show called "Defending The First." The point of the segment, she said, is to "expose the enemies of the First Amendment."

The content of Ingraham's show was only one piece of the puzzle. Many Fox News-watchers were curious to see how many advertisements ran during her program, considering that more than a dozen companies have so far pulled their ads. Kantar Media, a research firm, will release data on Ingraham's ad load on Tuesday morning.

Ingraham's lead-in, Sean Hannity, who has been embroiled in his own kerfuffle, was in a joking mode when handing off to his colleague. "Welcome back. We missed you," he said. "I haven't read anything about you. It's like you've been missing in action."