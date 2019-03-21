Laura Linney, Hannah Gross and Terry Chen Join Viggo Mortensen's Family Drama 'Falling'

The 'Green Book' star's directorial debut is shooting in Toronto.

Oscar nominee Laura Linney, Hannah Gross and Terry Chen have boarded Viggo Mortensen's directorial debut, Falling, now shooting in Toronto.

They join a previously announced ensemble cast that includes Lance Henriksen and Sverrir Gudnason. Mortensen wrote the screenplay for Falling and will play one of the two leading roles in the intimate family drama about a son's relationship with his aging father.

Mortensen stars as John Peterson, who lives with his partner, Eric (Chen), and their adopted daughter, Monica, in Venice, California, while Henriksen plays his father. Linney is John's sister, and Gross has the role of his mother in her youth.

The producer credits for Falling are shared by Daniel Bekerman, Chris Curling and Mortensen, who previously produced Everybody Has a Plan, Far From Men and Jauja through Perceval Pictures. Executive producers are Peter Touche, Stephen Dailey, Danielle Virtue, Brian Hayes Currie and Norman Merry.

HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution, while UTA Independent Film Group oversees the U.S. sale.

Linney is repped by ICM Partners and Lighthouse Management & Media. Chen is repped by The Characters Talent Agency and Capstone Talent Management. Gross is repped by ICM Partners and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Mortensen is repped by UTA.