Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are married.

The Orange Is the New Black actress revealed the duo had tied the knot in an Instagram post on Sunday. She captioned a wedding photo of the two: "Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

Prepon and Foster are parents to a daughter, Ella, who was born in August.

Foster, who recently appeared in the films Hostiles and Hell or High Water, and Prepon have been engaged since fall 2016.