Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Expecting Second Child

Laura Prepon revealed on Instagram on Thursday that she is expecting her second child with husband Ben Foster.

The Orange Is The New Black star, 39, shared a photo of herself holding the couple's 2-year-old daughter with the caption, "We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup."

Foster, 38, and Prepon had their first child, daughter Ella, in August 2017 following a fall engagement in 2016. The two wed in June 2018.

Their nuptials were revealed by the That 70's Show actress on Instagram. Prepon and the Hell or High Water actor smiled in a vintage-style photo alongside a caption that read, "Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

Prepon recently wrapped up the final season of the Netflix prison dramedy Orange Is the New Black. Foster recently starred in Galveston and Leave No Trace.