Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Welcome Second Child

The actors' newborn joins 2-year-old daughter Ella.

Congratulations are in order for spouses Laura Prepon and Ben Foster. They have welcomed their second child.

The Orange Is the New Black actress, 39, wrote on social media Wednesday, "Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude," along with a photo of her baby.

Her Orange co-star Uzo Aduba wished her well, writing on Instagram, "YAAASSSSSSSS!!!!!!!! Happy Happy Birthday. Love you lady!" while Natasha Lyonne commented with heart-eye emojis. Dwayne Johnson added, "Beautiful!! Congrats," and Chelsea Handler wrote, "Happy birthday to mommy and baby!! Love you."

The couple, who wed in 2018, have an older daughter Ella, born in 2017. “I’m creating life and it’s so incredible. I’m so ecstatic for this experience," Prepon told Us Weekly in 2017.

Ella even visited Prepon while she was directing three episodes of Orange, and Prepon posted on Instagram about the experience.

"She would be proud if she knew what I was doing," Prepon said. "Everyone always talks about how curious and relaxed she is and it’s because I bring her to a ton of places.... It’s just to try to expose her. When I have to run errands and do stuff, she’s with me.”

Foster, 39, will appear in the upcoming films Medieval, Harry Haft, Violence of Action and Peter Pan, Land of Forever.