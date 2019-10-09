Lauren Conrad Welcomes Second Child With Husband William Tell

The former 'Hills' star and fashion designer first shared news of her second pregnancy in April after posting a photo of her bump on Instagram.

Lauren Conrad has welcomed a new addition to her family after announcing Wednesday that she gave birth to a baby boy.

"Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived," she wrote in an Instagram post of a colorful drawing of her and her family, including her husband, two-year-old Liam and pets.

The Hills star and fashion designer first shared news of her second pregnancy in April after posting a photo of her bump on Instagram writing, "It's been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

When hosting her podcast Asking For a Friend, Conrad discussed the pressure she felt while pregnant and how it took her time to feel like her "old self" again while adapting to parenthood.

"For me, I would argue it took me at least a year to start feeling like normal again," she said. "There is a lot of pressure to do it on your own and I felt that even with all the help I was like, 'No, I need to do this all by myself.' I don't know when we decided that that was the way it was supposed to be or set that standard because it's so impossible."

She also quipped about always feeling exhausted and lacking sleep ever since becoming a mom. "When you're not sleeping, that's a form of torture! You'll literally lose your mind to the point where I was like, ‘I don't know if I'm qualified to watch a baby right now. I don't know if I should be left alone with my child. I haven't slept in three days. I'm so tired.'"

See her baby announcement below.