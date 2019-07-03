Lauren Hutton Steps Out on Valentino Couture Catwalk

There was a diverse lineup of looks and models in the mix at the fall 2019 show in Paris, where Gwyneth Paltrow and Celine Dion sat front row.

Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli dialed up the diversity for the last show of the week, with more than half the models women of color. He brought back Lauren Hutton, too, and the front row of Gwyneth Paltrow, Celine Dion and Naomi Campbell erupted in applause at the sight of the 1970s icon, who is now 75, with cheers echoing through each room as she moved through the halls of the vast Rothschild villa.

Gigi Hadid stunned in a lilac gown with an oversized bow and embroidered with silver chrysanthemums; Kaia Gerber recalled a sci-fi queen in a coral cutout cape and pantsuit; and He Cong wore a gown with quilted floral appliques. Other gowns boasted bucolic scenes that took cues from traditional Chinese block prints.

The dramatic Piccioli headwear also made its mark, this time seemingly inspired by traditional Chinese Yi costumes complete with long, fluffy tassels, as well as his typically atypical color combinations — marigold and lavender, lemon and azure, sage and mint mixed with baby pink. And if someone posed the question "What do women want?," Piccioli answered (correctly!) with "pockets" – blessedly present on every skirt and pant.

Dion, who has been the star of Fashion Week so far with her insouciant outfits, declared the collection "perfect." "He does everything exquisitely, down to the music," the performer told The Hollywood Reporter. The songs? Dusty Springfield's "The Look of Love" and Aretha Franklin's anthemic "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," which even got Campbell singing and bopping along.

Heidi Klum, who has spent the last two weeks in Paris shooting her new Amazon show Making the Cut, said she's been enjoying her time in the City of Lights outside of the studio taking her kids to the Louvre and baking croissants. "It's hard, it's delicate, and I also learned they are actually not from France — they are from Austria and shaped after the Turkish flag," she said of the pastry that Americans might call a crescent roll. "I've eaten way too many, everything is too small for me right now. I've been eating everything, but you have to while you are here."

The collection was dedicated to individuality, Piccioli said, noting that "every human being is different from each other, but we are all the same." Of course he's toeing a fine line presenting couture as an equalizer — it is, by definition, designed for the one percent — but he took the rare step of identifying each couturier by name with their creation. So it was an emotional moment when they all joined him on the runway as he took his final bow, and lined up to bise Mr. Valentino himself one-by-one as Dion and Paltrow looked on.

Paltrow and Christian Louboutin shared photos on their phones, while FKA Twigs, who wore a matching boot and bag combo from the house, called it "amazing" before heading to the Born in Roma ball at the Italian Embassy where stylists Tara Swennen, Rob Zangardi and Rachel Zoe took a break from awards season scouting and swayed the night away.