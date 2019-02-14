Lauren Sanchez's Brother Speaks Out About Involvement in Jeff Bezos Affair Leaking

Michael Sanchez told 'Vanity Fair' that he had "nothing to do" with Bezos' "below-the-belt" selfies making their way onto the pages of A.M.I.'s 'National Enquirer.'

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, published on Thursday, Michael Sanchez — the brother of Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' girlfriend — denied that he was the one who leaked Bezos' "below-the-belt" selfies to The National Enquirer.

"I had nothing to do with leak of the dick pics. That’s the important thing," said Michael Sanchez, though The Associated Press confirmed in an investigation last week that he was the main source for the American Media Inc.-owned tabloid's story — which Bezos has described as "extortion."

Continued Sanchez, "I never had access. It’s clear they were sent to others. There are, like, 20 dick pics. Lauren likely shared them with multiple girlfriends, not in a malicious way, that’s not her style, but when she’s in love, she got a kick out of sharing them. One time she tried to show me one and I was like, 'What the fuck is wrong with you? I don’t want to see that!'"

Asked if he shared any intimate messages between his sister and Bezos with The National Enquirer, Sanchez replied, "I’m not saying I didn’t do something. Until I go under oath, what I can tell you now is that ever since April 20, when I met Jeff, my only goal has been to protect Jeff and Lauren."

Bezos' longtime security chief, Gavin de Becker, publicly suggested that Sanchez was The National Enquirer's initial source for providing the publication with information on Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's relationship. Still, Michael Sanchez — a talent manager, publicist and avid supporter of President Donald Trump — told Vanity Fair that he "loves Jeff" and wishes for the billionaire Amazon CEO's relationship with his sister to succeed.

Sanchez even said that he acted as an unofficial advisor to the couple, telling them what they should do if their affair leaked. Bezos recently announced a divorce from wife MacKenzie, while Lauren Sanchez is still married to William Morris Endeavor co-C.E.O. Patrick Whitesell.

"They were talking marriage," Michael Sanchez said of Bezos and his sister, a TV host-turned-helicopter entrepreneur. "The three of us had discussed before that, at some point, this was going to be a scandal. My advice was, let’s get to the other side. Our analogy was always that they were landing a 747. I told them, 'You’re both pilots and you’ve never landed a 747, but that’s what we’re trying to do here.'"

Sanchez went on to recall the moment Bezos and his sister were alerted that their affair was leaked to The National Enquirer. "Lauren and Jeff called me like 911. They were terrified," he said, adding that Bezos even thought about buying A.M.I. — also home of Us Weekly, Life & Style, In Touch and Star magazines — to find out who the leaker was.

Added Sanchez, "We discussed the possibility to buy A.M.I. — not to kill the story, but to find out the source. They said that’s not a bad idea. We discussed numbers and the name of the LLC that we’d use. It would be called BOBO LCC" — short for Lauren Sanchez’s helicopter filming company, Black Ops, and Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin — "that’s the level of detail we went into."

Michael Sanchez said that he and Bezos had a plan to fly to New York on Jan. 8 to meet with National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard to discuss what was going to be published. However, Bezos changed his mind and instead hired famed attorney Marty Singer to help him deal with the impending scandal.

Sanchez also told Vanity Fair that the scandal has since strengthened his sister's bond with Bezos. "[It] brought them closer together," he said.

In response to speculation that he leaked information about Bezos' relationship with his sister because of politics — Bezos is an outspoken critic of Trump and owns The Washington Post, while A.M.I. CEO David Pecker has been close with Trump for years — Sanchez said, "The truth will come out about my motivations and how much I believe in Jeff and Lauren's love."

He added, "It's a legendary romance that will blow your mind as to just how in love they are. Jeff never blinked about losing $70 billion."