LAUSD Says Schools Will Remain Closed Through at Least May 1

"I wish I could tell you it will all be back to normal sometime soon but it does not look like that will be the case," superintendent Austin Beutner wrote in an email to parents.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said Monday that schools will remain closed through at least May 1 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Austin Beutner sent an email to parents early Monday morning saying that additional updates will be sent "well before May 1st on what will come next."

"This past week marks the start of a new chapter for all who are part of our school community," Beutner wrote in his email announcing the extended closure. "Students are learning in different ways, teachers are teaching in different ways and families are struggling to support their children in their studies while balancing other responsibilities. I wish I could tell you it will all be back to normal sometime soon but it does not look like that will be the case."

Students and parents were notified Friday, March 13, that school would be closed for at least two weeks. In response, many teachers sent home packets of schoolwork as parents prepared for home-schooling their children.

In many schools, teachers have been holding "classes" via the Zoom video-conferencing app or making greater use of Google Classroom and the district's other programs to post assignments and communicate with students.

Buetner said Monday that he'll be providing "a more complete update" at 11 a.m.; his remarks will be broadcast on KLCS-TV and on the district's website.

LAUSD has been sending out daily updates on weekdays. Last week, the district, along with Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and Snap Inc., began providing meals to families on weekday mornings at various "Grab & Go Food Centers" set up at local schools. The district said Friday that almost 250,000 meals had been handed out.