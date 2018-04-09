Style Notes: Laverne Cox And Paris Hilton Headline BeautyCon New York; A&F Launches JFK-Inspired Line

In case you missed it.

BeautyCon New York Speakers Announced [Pret-a-Reporter In Box]

The multi-city Beautycon festival (which has drawn over 100,000 fans, makeup artists, celebrities and digital influencers worldwide as it rolls out the latest beauty trends) will return to New York’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on April 21 and April 22 with Laverne Cox, Paris Hilton, Lucy Hale, Iskra Lawrence and Kim Kardashian West’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic among the A-listers slated to appear in the weekend’s panel discussions. Tickets and packages ($39 to $1999.99) have already sold out at beautycon.com but stayed tuned for an advance on tickets and speakers at Beautycon Los Angeles, set to take place on July 14 and July 15.

Kenzo Sued by Levi’s [Business Of Fashion]

Heritage denim brand Levi Strauss & Co. has charged LVMH-owned French luxury brand Kenzo of trademark infringement for putting tabs on the back pockets of their jeans, alleging that they will cause Levi’s to lose sales and suffer “incalculable and irreparable damage.” The styles were featured in the “Kenzo presents Britney Spears—La Collection Memento No. 2” line launched last month.

Abercrombie & Fitch To Launch JFK-inspired Capsule Line [WWD]

Tomorrow the Ohio-based, millennial-focused fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch will launch a nine-piece menswear collection inspired by John F. Kennedy at its flagship stores and abercrombie.com. The $98 chinos in the line were inspired by a pair of Abercrombie & Fitch chinos once owned by John F. Kennedy and repurchased by the company at auction last year. The collection also includes a white fleece Sailing Club logo hoodie, a sailing jacket, T-shirts and swim shorts.