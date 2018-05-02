Former 'Law and Order' Actress Diane Neal Seeks House Seat

Neal is hoping to land a new gig as representative of a congressional district in upstate New York.

Diane Neal portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on Law and Order: SVU from 2003 to 2008, and then again from 2011 to 2012. Now she's launching her active campaign Wednesday for the 19th Congressional District.

She has lived there for four years and announced her independent candidacy in February. The district north of the New York City metro region is a key battleground in the November midterm elections.

First-term incumbent Rep. John Faso is one of six Republican House members targeted in New York by the Democratic Party, and the Republican National Committee is determined to defend his seat.

Seven candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination, but Neal is running as an independent.