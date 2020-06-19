'Lawrence of Arabia,' 'Harry Potter' Collection Among 450 Films Being Rereleased As U.K. Cinemas Reopen

Hollywood classics and recent blockbusters are among the list aimed at relaunching cinemagoing in the U.K.

Pandemic-hit cinemas in the U.K. will have their pick of 450 titles, from the golden age of cinema right up to the modern day, when they reopen their doors, which many are expected to do in July.

The expansive film library — billed as a unique industry first and presented by the cross-industry body Cinema First — has been collated by the Film Distributor's Association in a document entitled Relaunching Cinema: Content for Recovery.

Spanning practically the length and breadth of cinema, the list — split into 25 categories for film programmers — includes all-time classics, award winners, superhero blockbusters, comedies, musicals, documentaries, foreign language, LGBTQ+, horror and more.

Lawrence of Arabia, 1917, Back to the Future, Singin' in the Rain, Billy Elliot, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Withnail and I, 2001: A Space Odyssey, the entire Harry Potter series and Mad Max: Fury Road are just some of the films on the document, alongside this year's Oscar winner Parasite.

"This amazing collection of content represents all that’s great about cinema and should enthral and delight film-lovers the length and breadth of the land," said Andy Leyshon, chief executive of the Film Distributors’ Association. "Cinemagoing holds such a vital role in society, able to entertain and educate in equal measure, and returning audiences will be able to once again experience the magic of film in its truest form.”

Major British exhibitors have already revealed when they plan to open their doors, with Vue offering a date of July 4 and Cineworld July 10.