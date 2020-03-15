LAX Police Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

County health officials are expected to interview anyone else who may have been exposed, according to LAX.

A Los Angeles Airport Police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, airport officials announced Sunday.

In a statement sent to KTLA, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles International Airport said: "We are in touch with Los Angeles County Public Health. They have the information on the officer and are working to identify any other officers or employees who may have had prolonged or close contact with this individual."

Due to the news, county health officials are expected to interview anyone else who may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to LAX.

"We will continue to follow all direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and County Health on how we can best protect our employees and guests and reduce the spread of germs," the airport said.

L.A. County health officials have confirmed at least two coronavirus cases involving screeners at LAX. Over 53 COVID-19 cases has been reported as of Saturday in L.A. county.

The news comes amid a staff member at Los Angeles International Airport named as among the six new cases of coronavirus patients announced by county officials last Wednesday. The unidentified worker screened incoming flights from China and nearby countries.