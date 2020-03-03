LAX Suffers Power Outage

At 12:52 p.m., the airport's Twitter account said power was being restored.

The Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday suffered a power outage that affected multiple terminals.

The outage, or "interruption," occurred around 12:30 p.m., according to airport officials.

"A power interruption is currently impacting operations at terminals 1, 2 and 3. Tom Bradley and terminals 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 have full power. Crews are responding to affected areas. Thank you for your patience," LAX's official Twitter account posted.

At 12:52 p.m., the airport's Twitter account said power was being restored.

It is unclear how flights will be affected.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed it received numerous calls for stuck elevators at the airport. There were no reported injuries.

Those at the airport took to Twitter to share pictures of the darkened facility.

