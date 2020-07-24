Layoffs Hit Fox Sports as Division Seeks to "Streamline" Business

The company laid off between 50-100 people as part a restructuring that had been planned pre-pandemic.

Fox Sports has laid off between 50-100 people in a corporate restructuring meant to "streamline" the company's business.

The changes stem from the fallout from the Disney transaction last year, when 21st Century Fox sold its regional sports networks to Disney while keeping its national sports division and sports cable channels as part of Fox Corp. Disney subsequently sold the RSNs to a consortium of buyers.

Fox Sports did not see any layoffs at the time of the transaction, so the changes reflect the new corporate structure. They were not related to the the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has brought havoc to the TV business including to live sports (which is just getting underway again now with the NBA and Major League Baseball).

Fox executives and on-air talent were asked to take temporary pay cuts due to the pandemic, mirroring responses made by ESPN and other major media companies.

“As part of Fox Sports’ commitment to become a more efficient organization, we are taking steps to streamline our business. As a result, today we announced the restructuring of several positions," a spokesperson for Fox Sports said in a statement.