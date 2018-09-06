Inside the 'Los Angeles Rive Gauche' Pop-Up Shop at Le Bon Marché in Paris

A curation of fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle products from over 200 L.A. brands travels from the City of Angels to The City of Light

Brazil, Japan, Brooklyn, Italy and Paris have all been feted in location-themed exhibitions at luxury Parisian department store Le Bon Marché. And now it is L.A.’s time to shine.

"Los Angeles Rive Gauche” opened this week at the LVMH-owned store with an abundance of made-in-L.A. products from over 200 brands that span the spectrum from swimwear, streetwear, sunglasses and natural beauty products to cacti in ceramic pots, fiery hot sauce, mermaid swim fins, even $150,000 restored vintage motorcycles. (Select pieces here).

“We tried to understand and curate the DNA of the city so we could recreate a true version of L.A. with rive gauche eyes,” says Le Bon Marché style director Jennifer Cuvillier of the exhibition open until. Oct. 21. “There’s a strong energy of positivity and light, so we created the exhibition like a day in L.A. from morning sunrise to daytime sunlight to night sunset. Sunrise is about taking care of yourself, inside and out, with yoga, beauty, wellness and healthy food. Sunlight is dynamic with Venice Beach inspiration and a mix of sports: bicycling, surfing, skateboarding and basketball. Sunset is the rock ’n’ roll attitude of the Hollywood star, motorbikes and vintage.”

On prominent display are The Elder Stateman’s colorful cashmere caps, teddy bears, and palm-print sweaters; Mike Amiri’s glam-rock streetwear including an exclusive T-shirt; Goop activewear and organically-inclined skincare and wellness products; Clare V. totes and wallets; Heroes Motors rare custom motorbikes and gear; and Jacquie Aiche’s luxe bohemian jewelry. A Madeworn pop-up shop in the form of a zeppelin airship, custom-crafted by designer Blaine Halvorson in a nod to Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary, peddles the brand’s one-of-a-kind, vintage-inspired concert T-shirts and jackets. (Yes, there are even taxidermied animals to mimic the vibe of the Madeworn studio in L.A.).

Le Bon Marché branded exhibition merch includes mugs, passport holders, candles, T-shirts and totes decorated with colorful Cali-centric graphics.

Legendary Dogtown skateboarder Scott Oster was invited to design a special-edition mirrored skateboard and a full pipe for pro skaters to ride, suspended above the ground floor beauty department. “The design of the skate park is really an art piece; the important culture of streetwear and skateboards from Los Angeles was very specific for us,” says Cuvillier.

There’s a pop-up V.I.P. studio for renowned (and perennially booked) tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who works out of The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in L.A. and has inked everyone from Louis Vuitton mens artistic director Virgil Abloh to Miley Cyrus. Woo is taking two daily, same-day appointments this week and during Paris Fashion Week from September 25 through October 3 (email relationsclientele@lebonmarche.fr to schedule); he has created exclusive tattoo-print apparel pieces for Le Bon Marché, collab scarves and blankets with Madeworn, and his latest Dr. Woo x Converse collection is in the mix.

Other Angeleno experiences include yoga and Pound Fit classes, a flower bar with relaxed Cali-style bouquets, and Hollywood-oriented beauty services such as organic hair color, hair extensions and spray tanning.

If you're hankering for a taste of L.A., there’s avocado toast and more by chef Mailea Weger (a veteran of Gjusta and Gjelina in Venice) at a pop-up extension of Echo Deli restaurant; a temporary takeover of La Table restaurant, renamed The Table with drive-in decor and L.A. diner fare; and (drum roll) the first vegan street food truck in Paris, according to a press release, serving up plant-based “hot vogs” for the duration of the show.