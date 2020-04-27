Lea Michele Expecting First Child With Husband Zandy Reich

The actress/singer and the entrepreneur/business owner tied the knot in March 2019.

Congratulations are in order for actress-singer Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich.

The former Glee star, 33, is pregnant with her first child with Reich, 37, who is president of the AYR clothing company, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Michele and Reich tied the knot in March 2019 after announcing their engagement in April 2018. The couple dated for two years prior to the engagement.

Michele took to social media to announce the news that she said "yes" to Reich's proposal with a beachside photo, in which she showed off her diamond ring.

Reich proposed to Michele with a four-carat diamond ring he designed with Leor Yerushalmi and the Jewelers of Las Vegas.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Northern California alongside family and close friends, including Michele's former Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, along with her former Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts, according to People.