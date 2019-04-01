Lea Michele, Harvey Fierstein to Star in 'Little Mermaid' Hollywood Bowl Concert

Alan Menken, who won two Oscars for the 1989 classic, will also perform for the live-to-film concert.

The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles’ under-the-stars performance venue, will be going under the sea for a special performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, timed to the 30th anniversary of the animated movie’s release.

Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein will star in an immersive live-to-film concert that will be held May 17 and May 18.

Michele will star as the surface world-loving Ariel and Fierstein as the evil sorceress Ursula, with Cheech Marin playing Chef Louis, Peter Gallagher as King Triton, Leo Gallo as Prince Eric and Ken Page as Sebastian.

Alan Menken, who won the movie an Oscar for best score and best original song (the latter with Howard Ashman), will perform as the movie plays on the Bowl’s movie screen accompanied by a full orchestra. The evening will of course include songs "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and "Part of Your World." The evening will also include some of the newer songs from the Broadway version in an effort to expand on the musical experience.

The evening is meant to be an immersive and magical experience and the Bowl will be transformed into what event organizers are billing as the “Hollywood Fish Bowl Dive-In Theater.” Part of that experience includes the 1938 Silly Symphony cartoon Merbabies played to a live original score composed and performed by 17-year old piano phenom, Emily Bear.

A live-to-film rendition of Mermaid first played at the Bowl in 2016.

Tickets for the concert, which will be directed by Richard Kraft and conducted by Michael Kosarin, go on sale April 5.