Lea Michele Announces Engagement to Zandy Reich

Congratulations are in order for Lea Michele, who is newly engaged. The actress and singer announced that she said "yes" with a beachside photo of a beautiful diamond ring on social media Saturday.

People confirmed Michele is engaged to be married to Zandy Reich, president of clothing company AYR. The two have been dating for more than a year.

The groom-to-be proposed to the Glee alum with a four-carat diamond ring he designed with Leor Yerushalmi and the Jewelers of Las Vegas.

See the engagement ring below.

