Lea Michele and 'Spring Awakening' Castmates Help Parkland Students With Their Production of Musical

Lea Michele brought her theatrical expertise to students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Tuesday, prior to their performance of Spring Awakening. In 2006, Michele starred as the female lead in the coming-of-age rock musical, based off the 1906 play of the same name. Since 2012, Spring Awakening has also become a bold choice for high school theater programs, and Michele seemed elated to advise her successors, who lost 17 of their classmates to gun violence just two months ago.

Michele tweeted a giddy group photo of herself with the high school cast, as well as some of her fellow original Broadway costars. "What an honor joining my original Broadway Spring Awakening cast in Florida yesterday to work with some of the Stoneman Douglas students and their cast mates on their production of Spring Awakening," the former Glee star wrote in the caption.

Having also acted in Broadway productions of Les Miserables and Fiddler on the Roof during the early stages of her career, Michele clearly knows a thing or two about musicals. She kicks off her co-headlining tour with fellow Glee alum Darren Criss next month. Her second studio album, Places, was released in April 2017.

