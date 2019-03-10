Lea Michele and Zandy Reich Get Married in Northern California

The couple was joined at their wedding by family and close friends, including Michele's 'Glee' co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, along with 'Scream Queens' actress Emma Roberts, according to People.

Congratulations are in order for Lea Michele and Zandy Reich, who got married Saturday night at a romantic ceremony in Northern California.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the couple told People. "And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

The 32-year-old former Glee star and her new 36-year-old husband, who serves as president of AYR clothing company, had been dating for about two years. After the proposal, the singer and actress beachside photo of a beautiful four-carat diamond ring on social media.

The couple was joined at their wedding by family and close friends, including Michele's Glee co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, along with Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts, according to People.

