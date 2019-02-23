Leading Ladies Wear the Pants at the Spirit Awards

A proliferation of power pants at 2019 awards shows continues at the 34th annual Spirit Awards.

Building on the key 2019 awards season trend of more and more women stepping out in dressed-up trouser looks on the red (and blue and silver) carpets, an array of ladies likewise showed up at the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday in power pants.

The choice was particularly fitting, given the more casual setting near the beach in Santa Monica, as a way to relax ritzy, spangled styles. Exhibit A: Best female lead winner Glenn Close stunning in a high-shine, laminated lilac jacquard suit with a purposefully crinkly texture by New York-based fashion brand Sies Marjan.

“Suiting is very much in Glenn’s red carpet DNA, so we’ve tried to inject different takes on that throughout awards season,” her stylist Chloe Hartstein told The Hollywood Reporter.

Dakota Johnson looked on point in a cherry-patterned bustier top and trousers by Alessandro Michele for Gucci. “We love the bustier and wide pant combo and felt it was the perfect look for a day at the beach,” her stylist Kate Young told THR.

There to support her film First Reformed, Amanda Seyfried hit all the right style notes in a crisp white button-front shirt with glittery silver embellishment and gray pants by Givenchy.

And host Aubrey Plaza took to the stage in a black pant suit, with a cream silk ruffled tuxedo-style shirt by Italian brand Philosophy di Lorenzo Serfani slipped underneath, and black patent Christian Louboutin pumps

Also in high-contrast black and white was Tilda Swinton, who styled herself in a laser-cut black leather jacket and white trousers by one of her favorite labels, Haider Ackermann, while Marcia Gay Harden and Elsie Fisher rocked pant suits in shades of blue paired with button-downs and boots.

Riley Keough donned a fun tulip-patterned pre-fall 2019 Louis Vuitton look: denim pants and a matching top with winged sleeves and lace insets. Her stylist Jamie Mizrahi told THR that “the feminine print combined with the more masculine silhouette of the pants felt perfect for the daytime event.”