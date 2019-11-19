Leah Remini to Be Honored at IDA Doc Awards

The International Documentary Association has announced that 'Mike Wallace Is Here' has won the ABC News VideoSource Award and that Willie Garson will host its December awards ceremony.

Leah Remini will be honored by the International Documentary Association for her work exposing "the truth behind Scientology" through her A&E documentary series Scientology and the Aftermath.

Remini, who will be recognized at the 2019 IDA Documentary Awards, created, produced and hosted the Emmy Award-winning series, which recently ended after three seasons.

“This year, the IDA launches the new Truth to Power Award to honor those who show immense bravery in holding the powerful to account regardless of the consequences,” IDA executive director Simon Kilmurry said in a statement. “We are thrilled to honor Leah Remini who, for the past three seasons in Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, stood strong in the face of untold backlash, harassment and personal attacks as she exposed the truth behind Scientology. IDA honors Leah for her unflinching bravery.”

Remini added, “I am extremely honored to be the inaugural recipient of the Truth to Power Award and I thank the IDA for recognizing our work on The Aftermath. It’s really the courageous contributors who have appeared on three seasons of Scientology and the Aftermath who are the brave ones. To hold powerful people and organizations accountable is not easy and we’ve faced many challenges along the way. Receiving this award strengthens our resolve to continue the fight and encourages us to continue to hold those corrupt organizations accountable for their ongoing abusive practices. I share this honor with our brave contributors who, despite ongoing risk and repercussion, spoke out and told their stories and continue to speak truth to power.”

It was also announced that actor Willie Garson (Sex and the City, White Collar, NYPD Blue) will host the 35th annual IDA Awards, which is set to take place at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

Garson said, "I'm excited and honored to be asked by the IDA to help honor the amazing accomplishments of these driven documentary filmmakers, who mostly work with no budgets in difficult situations, with the express purpose of telling the truth. They immerse themselves (and us) in stories of joy or darkness, made exclusively to discover, inform, enlighten and inspire. They are heroes."

The IDA also announced that the ABC News VideoSource Award winner is Mike Wallace Is Here. Other nominees in the category are Halston, Meeting Gorbachev and Where's My Roy Cohn?.