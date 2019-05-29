Leah Remini to Receive Impact Award at Critics' Choice Real TV Awards

Comedian Loni Love will host.

In recognition for her work on the documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Leah Remini will receive the first ever Impact Award from the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards next month.

The award ceremony focuses on excellence in nonfiction, scripted and reality content across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Season three of Scientology saw Remini and her co-host Mike Rinder continuing to investigate the controversial organization in greater detail.

Among the major Critics' Choice contenders, RuPaul's Drag Race leads with five nominations this year including competition series, ensemble cast in an unscripted series and female star of the year for Michelle Visage. Queer Eye follows with three nominations, with Our Planet and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo close in the heat.

As well as the main selection of critics' choice awards, fan-voted and peer-selected awards will be given out to those deserving of creative recognition.

Hosted by comedian and co-host of The Real, Loni Love, the slate of presenters include Joey Fatone, Colton Underwood, the Irwin family, Jack Osbourne and RuPaul.

The event is held Sunday, June 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. VH1 is set to broadcast the show on June 9.