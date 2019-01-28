"Leaked" Grammy Winners List Is Fake, Recording Academy Says

"Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony," a spokesperson said.

The Recording Academy on Monday night officially declared a tweet circulating that allegedly leaked some of the 2019 Grammy winners as a fake.

The tweet's attached video shows an alleged winners' list from the Recording Academy's website and also claims to have seen a deeper list of winners from a supposed hack of the site.

"There is no legitimacy to this," a Recording Academy spokesperson tells Billboard. "Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by [accounting firm] Deloitte in sealed envelopes."

The Academy also tells Billboard it is reaching out to its legal team about potential legal action.

The official winners will be announced at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, which will air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

