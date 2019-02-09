'Leave No Trace,' 'A Very English Scandal' Win at USC Scripter Awards

Both authors and screenwriters were celebrated, as is custom at the awards, which were handed out at the Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library.

Leave No Trace and A Very English Scandal took top honors at the 31st annual USC Libraries Scripter Awards, which are bestowed upon the best printed-word-to-film adaptations, on Saturday night. Both authors and screenwriters were celebrated, as is custom at the awards, which were handed out at the Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library.

In the film category, Leave No Trace (adapted by Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini from the book My Abandonment by Peter Rock) won over fellow finalists Black Panther (adapted by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole based on Jack Kirby and Stan Lee's original character), Can You Ever Forgive Me? (adapted by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty based on work by author Lee Israel), The Death of Stalin (adapted by Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin and David Schneider based on the graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin) and If Beale Street Could Talk (adapted by Barry Jenkins based on the James Baldwin novel).

The TV category saw A Very English Scandal (adapted by Russell T. Davies from the book of the same name by author John Preston) win over fellow nominees "The Man Who Would Be Vogue" from American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (adapted by Tom Rob Smith from Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History), "Holly" from The Handmaid's Tale (adapted by Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder from the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood), "9/11" from The Looming Tower (adapted by Dan Futterman and Ali Selim from the book of the same name by Lawrence Wright), "Bad News" from Patrick Melrose (David Nicholls from the book series by Edward St. Aubyn) and "Vanish" from Sharp Objects (Marti Noxon adapted from the book by Gillian Flynn).

The TV category included six nominations rather than the usual five due to a tie in one of the categories.

Started in 1988, the Scripter Awards are given by the USC Library Board of Councilors and are chosen by a committee of Writers Guild of America Members, Academy Award-winning and -nominated screenwriters, industry executives, authors, faculty members and some members of the Friends of the USC Libraries.

Last year, Call Me By Your Name and The Handmaid's Tale won the top prizes at the Scripter Awards.