'Leaving Neverland': HBO's Michael Jackson Documentary Sells Wide Globally

The explosive tell-all film about alleged child sex abuse by the King of Pop has sold to 130 territories.

The Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, which began airing Sunday night on HBO and will air later in the week on the UK's Channel 4, is selling widely to broadcasters and streamers internationally as it drums up controversy.

Kew Media Distribution reports it has sold the Channel 4 and HBO co-production, directed by Dan Reed, to 130 markets, including to Germany's ProSiebenSAT.1, Network 10 in Australia, France's M6 and HBO Latin America and HBO Europe for central Europe. Leaving Neverland has also been sold to DR Denmark, VPRO Netherlands, SVT Sweden, Channel One Russia, VRT Belgium and TVNZ New Zealand.

As more deals are in negotiations, Kew Media Distribution reports it has also sold the HBO film to yes Israel, Amedia TV Russia, YLE Finland, FOX Networks Group Asia, Front Row Filmed Entertainment in the Middle East, RUV Iceland and Spain's Movistar+. Leaving Neverland features Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who as young boys were befriended by the King of Pop and allegedly sustained child abuse.

Michael Jackson's estate has denied the allegations made by Robson and Safechuck, and is suing HBO for $100 million, claiming the cable outlet violated a non-disparagement clause in a contract for a 1992 concert special. Jonathan Ford, executive vp sales at Kew Media Distribution, said broadcasters and digital platforms worldwide were snapping up the HBO documentary.

"Dan is an exceptional filmmaker and has delivered an utterly compelling documentary on a very difficult subject. This, along with the continued global scrutiny of Michael Jackson’s personal life, is a real factor of this huge demand," he said.

Leaving Neverland is made by AMOS Pictures.