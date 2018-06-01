LeBron James and Team Wore Matching Thom Browne Shorts Suits Before NBA Finals Game 1

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers arrives for Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals

They freed the knees before Thursday's game, a.k.a. the time J.R. Smith forgot the score.

LeBron James deserves the title of Most Valuable Fashionista (MVF) for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James recently bought his teammates matching Thom Browne suits to wear before their basketball games. And they aren’t your average suits — they're custom, made-to-measure Super 120 twill suits with white Oxford shirts, four-bar cashmere cardigans, leather brogue boots and Mr. Thom bags.

The athletes and their coach were fitted for the suits, and revealed the uniform look while entering the stadium for the team's first-round Game 3 of the NBA playoffs April 20.

They continue to wear the suits before games and use a group text beforehand to learn whether to wear the black or gray version, according to the Boston Globe. (Like any good stylist, James provided options.) On May 13, they opted for the gray; May 15 was all about the black.

And before that excruciating NBA Finals Game 1 on May 31, the team showed some knees by donning the shorts versions. (Though most people will only remember it as the time J.R. Smith forgot the score and dribbled out the clock during a tied game.)

“It’s just a togetherness [thing],” teammate Kendrick Perkins told the Globe. “I mean, it’s something that LeBron came up with and we all just kind of rock it together.”

“This initiative with the Cavaliers is a cultural statement that speaks to the confidence and power of uniformity,” Browne wrote in a statement. “LeBron and each one of his teammates is a true individual, and this individuality is heightened by the confidence they show in representing this unique, strong, singular message.”

Browne is an avant-garde, New York-based men's and women's wear designer known for his elaborate runway shows, and for his shrunken-fit suits, which have been changing the silhouette of menswear, and have been worn by Ryan Murphy, Alan Cumming and Dwyane Wade, among others. He designed the menswear-inspired coat worn by former first lady Michelle Obama to Barack Obama's second inauguration.

For his part, clearly James takes "dressing for success" very seriously.