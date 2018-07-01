LeBron James Signs 4-Year, $154M Contract With L.A. Lakers

The NBA star is moving from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Lakers starting with the 2018-19 season, according to his agency.

LeBron James is headed to Los Angeles.

The NBA star is moving from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Lakers starting with the 2018-19 season, according to his agency, Klutch Sports, which tweeted the news Sunday afternoon (see below).

The move also gets James closer to Hollywood. The megastar has a production company, SpringHill Entertainment, along with his partner, Maverick Carter, which has several projects in the works.

Among them are a new House Party, a revival of the Kid 'n Play-fronted New Line comedy franchise that started in 1990 and was followed by sequels in 1991 and 1994. Atlanta's Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori are writing the screenplay.

A Space Jam remake also is in development. On the TV side, Springhill's credits include Survivor's Remorse, which wrapped its four-season run on Starz in October.

James also had a supporting role in the 2015 Amy Schumer starrer Trainwreck.

In a 2015 cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, James detailed his ambitions in both Hollywood and basketball. "You definitely want a break at times," he said. "But I wouldn't change shoes with anybody. I've been put in this position for a reason; the man above has given me some unbelievable abilities, and I'm going to take full advantage of it while I can."

James, the NBA's best all-around player and biggest star, will now lead a young Lakers team that has been overmatched in recent years while rebuilding but will instantly rise with James.

James is a four-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Finals MVP. He led the Cavaliers the NBA finals in June, but the team lost to the Golden State Warriors. Still, he led the team to its first-ever NBA championship two years prior and again to the finals in 2017.

This is the third time in eight years James has changed teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons in Miami. The 33-year-old had previously said he wanted to finish his career in Ohio, and although he's leaving home again, Cleveland fans are more forgiving after he ended the city's 52-year sports championship drought in 2016.

He became a free agent last week after declining his $35.6 million contract option for next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.