LeBron James Stunned by Drew Brees' Protest Comments

"You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?" the Lakers superstar responded, referring to former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick.

LeBron James was among the pro athletes on Wednesday who were shocked by comments made by Drew Brees earlier in the day.

The Saints star QB said in an interview with Yahoo News that, even after the killing of George Floyd and worldwide protests which resulted, he was still against any football player kneeling during the national anthem. “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said.

Former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick was the first pro athlete to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial violence, specifically police brutality. He was subsequently blackballed from the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar (and actor currently working on Space Jam 2 for Warner Bros.) shared his dismay about Brees' comments in a couple of tweets.

"WOW MAN!!" James began. "Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of [American flag] and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you."

Floyd died Memorial Day after a white police officer used his knee to choke the African American man during an arrest in Minneapolis. The officer has since been fired and charged with his murder. Three other officers on scene were also fired in charged with abetting on Wednesday.

Kaepernick, who has since become one of the most prominent voices for racial equality, has been celebrated once again for his efforts, past and present, to raise awareness and seek change.