LeBron James to Team With Channing Tatum's Free Association on New Line Comedy 'Public Enemy'

The film is being written by Lucas Carter and will look at the speed of media in the current landscape.

LeBron James' and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment is teaming with Channing Tatum's Free Association on the New Line comedy Public Enemy.

James and Carter will produce the film, which was sold off a pitch and is described as a subversive action comedy that looks at the speed of media in the current landscape. Up-and-coming writer Lucas Carter is penning the screenplay.

The project comes on the heels of Warner Bros.-based James' move to produce a House Party reboot for New Line, with Atlanta writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori penning the screenplay.

James and Carter are producing Public Enemy, while SpringHill's Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson are overseeing for SpringHill. Michael Parets and Andrew Schneider are shepherding the project for Free Association.

Free Association, which is run by Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan, most recently produced Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky as well as the Amazon series Comrade Detective. The company's credits also include the 22 Jump Street and Magic Mike franchises. Free Association is currently producing Magic Mike Live Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel.

The company is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson & Teller.

SpringHill’s growing slate includes NBC’s primetime game show The Wall, an upcoming Antoine Fuqua-helmed HBO documentary on Muhammad Ali, a scripted drama series on Madam C.J. Walker with Octavia Spencer for Netflix and drama series Top Boy with Drake and Adel "Future" Nur (also for Netflix). Other upcoming films include Hustle for Legendary.

SpringHill Entertainment is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Carter previously sold The Gun Show to Paramount, with Michael Bay producing. He is writing, creating and executive producing his first series, The Paperhanger, at ABC Signature, based on the acclaimed William Gay short story, with Ben Younger attached to direct.

Carter is repped by UTA, Echo Lake and Gang Tyre Ramer Brown & Passman.