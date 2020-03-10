LeBron James Walks Back Comments About Not Playing in Empty Arena Due to Coronavirus

The Lakers superstar says the spread of the virus needs to be taken seriously.

LeBron James on Tuesday walked back comments he made last week about the possibility of the National Basketball Association barring fans from games during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Just three days ago, James said he would not play in an empty arena, stressing all he does on the court is for the fans and his teammates.

But, on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said while that was still true, the spread of the virus needed to be taken seriously, and he was unaware at the time of his previous comments about the "conversations going on behind closed doors."

“Obviously I would be very disappointed not having the fans, ’cause that’s what I play for,” he said. “But at the same time, you gotta listen to the people that’s keeping track of what’s going on. And if they feel it is best for the safety of the players, safety of the franchise and league to mandate that, then we all listen to it."

Media was kept at a distance during James' Tuesday comments, a move more teams are adopting to keep players safe. Locker room access for media is also being restricted for the NBA, NHL and MLB.

The Lakers clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2013 with their Friday night victory.

As of Sunday, there were a total of 114 positive coronavirus cases and one related death in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. The state, along with a number of cities and counties have declared emergencies due to the outbreak. There are 19 cases in Los Angeles County thus far.